Piper Sandler Boosts Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $255.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $300.78.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $239.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $552.00.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

