Piper Sandler Increases American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Price Target to $168.00

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $162.00 to $168.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AFG opened at $143.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.68. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $152.29.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5,124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,607,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,458,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,871,000 after buying an additional 289,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,361,000 after buying an additional 213,563 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

