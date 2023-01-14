Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Senior Officer Sells C$29,640.00 in Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at C$61,560.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Down 0.4 %

PTM traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.23. 47,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,020. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.57 and a 12-month high of C$3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.10. The firm has a market cap of C$222.01 million and a P/E ratio of -10.67. The company has a current ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.