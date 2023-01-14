Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. The business had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,071,588,000 after purchasing an additional 712,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Plug Power by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 826,142 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Plug Power by 24.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Plug Power by 15.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,977,000 after acquiring an additional 548,973 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Plug Power by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

