Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Polymath has a market cap of $157.17 million and $4.48 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00421502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016690 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001442 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00018421 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.17121373 USD and is up 7.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $3,825,174.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.