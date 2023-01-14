Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $417.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $392.27.

Pool Stock Up 0.7 %

Pool stock opened at $349.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $504.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.97.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Pool by 33.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Pool by 27.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after purchasing an additional 54,265 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 19.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

