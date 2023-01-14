Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €69.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($74.19) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PAH3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($87.10) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($90.32) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

PAH3 opened at €55.06 ($59.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €55.74 and a 200 day moving average of €62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €54.92 ($59.05) and a fifty-two week high of €97.66 ($105.01).

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

