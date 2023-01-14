PrairieSky Royalty’s (PSK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Firstegy

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Stifel Firstegy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSK. Scotiabank upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.90.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$22.77 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$22.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.40. The firm has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$154.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

