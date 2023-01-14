Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 121 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.44). 1,344,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,337,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.42).

Premier Miton Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £187.13 million and a PE ratio of 1,975.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Premier Miton Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Miton Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Premier Miton Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($52,997.08).

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

