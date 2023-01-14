Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $145.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.47.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

