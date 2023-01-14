Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $300.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.33. The stock has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.69 and a 52-week high of $324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.