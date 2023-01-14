Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.79.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $311.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

