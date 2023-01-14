Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 2,016 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 702.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Teradyne by 700.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TER stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $164.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average of $88.08.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 9.84%.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

