Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 28 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,161,173,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 16.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,470,000 after buying an additional 149,420 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,045,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,305,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HUM opened at $491.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.73 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.