Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $197,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $197,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,630. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.00.

Hershey stock opened at $226.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $191.00 and a 12 month high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.64 and its 200-day moving average is $227.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

