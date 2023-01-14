Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $37,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.41.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $168.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.96 and its 200 day moving average is $157.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

