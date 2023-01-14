Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 187 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Salesforce by 114.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 105.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,193,493 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $157,485,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $149.51 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $234.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.79. The stock has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,361 shares of company stock valued at $26,194,071 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.