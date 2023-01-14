Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $80.43 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Prom token can now be bought for $4.41 or 0.00021141 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $80.43 million and $3.06 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011032 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030797 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00044897 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00018322 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000769 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00231537 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.35095327 USD and is up 5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,435,546.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

