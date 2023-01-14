Prudent Investors Network Inc. Sells 363 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up about 2.3% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Prudent Investors Network Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after buying an additional 81,273 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $66.06.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.