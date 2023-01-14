PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PTC to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.89.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PTC opened at $129.69 on Wednesday. PTC has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $133.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average of $117.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. PTC had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $507.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that PTC will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at $121,126,310.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 483,788 shares of company stock valued at $59,367,463. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,405,000 after purchasing an additional 143,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,380,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.