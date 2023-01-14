PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Raised to $48.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.73.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $217.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, COO Matthew B. Klein sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $99,543.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $34,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,276.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew B. Klein sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $99,543.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $475,203 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 502.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,379 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 104,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 62,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

