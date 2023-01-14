Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,026,000 after purchasing an additional 94,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,685,000 after purchasing an additional 433,737 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,715 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Storage Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

NYSE:PSA opened at $290.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.80.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

