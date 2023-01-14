PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PHM. Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.08.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.37.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.