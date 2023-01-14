PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on PHM. Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.08.
PulteGroup Stock Performance
PulteGroup stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.37.
PulteGroup Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PulteGroup (PHM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.