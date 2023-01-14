Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.40

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. Qtum has a market cap of $250.98 million and approximately $47.83 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.40 or 0.00011427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,538.53 or 0.07319658 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00082226 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00031597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00060348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023638 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,493,830 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

