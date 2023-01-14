Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Cap of $248.65 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.38 or 0.00011468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $248.65 million and $48.61 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,531.52 or 0.07381205 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00081462 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00031684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00061356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00023787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,494,060 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.