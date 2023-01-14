Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 21.4% This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00011468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $248.65 million and approximately $48.61 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,531.52 or 0.07381205 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00081462 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00031684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00061356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00023787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,494,060 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

