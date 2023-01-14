Quantum (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $56,025.08

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $56,025.08 and approximately $180,971.12 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011009 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00044510 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00018257 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000767 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00231308 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010003 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,989.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

