Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $56,030.84 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $56,030.84 and $181,000.53 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00030623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00044630 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00017682 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00233451 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 65.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,975.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

