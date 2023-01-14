QUASA (QUA) Tops One Day Volume of $121,923.16

QUASA (QUA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $113.21 million and $121,923.16 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00030585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00044634 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004768 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00017658 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00233644 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000097 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000810 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00151534 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $122,949.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.