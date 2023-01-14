QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $103.31 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $103.31 million and $38,765.06 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00044469 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00018266 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000767 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00231365 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00133275 USD and is down -12.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $121,738.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.