QUINT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.47 Million (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. QUINT has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $2.47 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00007426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUINT has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QUINT

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

