Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Holdings Lifted by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,487,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,661 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail makes up 1.4% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,053,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,097,000 after buying an additional 171,170 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 145.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929,057 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,814,000 after purchasing an additional 98,285 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 33.9% in the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 11,125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,938,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on QRTEA. Bank of America downgraded Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $1.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

