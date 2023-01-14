Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,740,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,189 shares during the period. Rallybio makes up approximately 1.0% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 5.42% of Rallybio worth $25,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rallybio by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Rallybio by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rallybio by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Rallybio Price Performance

RLYB stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. Rallybio Co. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rallybio Co. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Rallybio Profile

(Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

