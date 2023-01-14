Rarible (RARI) Market Capitalization Tops $28.91 Million

Rarible (RARI) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Rarible has a market cap of $28.91 million and $996,474.93 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rarible has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00009652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00428383 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,263.12 or 0.30257505 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00925824 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

