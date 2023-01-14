Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7,762.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBGLY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($99.90) to GBX 7,800 ($95.03) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($103.56) to GBX 7,500 ($91.37) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($99.90) to GBX 7,050 ($85.89) in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 1.9 %

RBGLY stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.