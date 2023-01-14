Reef (REEF) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Reef (REEF) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Reef has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $61.83 million and approximately $31.63 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00426897 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,249.47 or 0.30152568 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,133,774,097 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reef is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.