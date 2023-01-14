Relay Token (RELAY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.17 Billion

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $2.48 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00426464 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,291.98 or 0.30122004 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.92 or 0.00894854 BTC.

About Relay Token

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

