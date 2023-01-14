Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp to $42.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RBCAA opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $850.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Republic Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $52.21.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $73.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 150.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.