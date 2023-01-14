Reserve Rights Trading 20.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $159.93 million and $15.83 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00428086 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,255.60 or 0.30234975 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.99 or 0.00898939 BTC.

Reserve Rights Token Profile

Reserve Rights’ genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

