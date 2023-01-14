Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Trading Down 1%

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.00). 106,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 192,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.80 ($1.01).

Residential Secure Income Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 97.16. The company has a market capitalization of £151.83 million and a PE ratio of 1,171.43.

Residential Secure Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Residential Secure Income’s payout ratio is 73.71%.

Insider Transactions at Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

In other Residential Secure Income news, insider Robert Whiteman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £18,200 ($22,173.49).

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

