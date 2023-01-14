Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Trading Down 1%

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.00). 106,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 192,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.80 ($1.01).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 97.16. The company has a market capitalization of £151.83 million and a PE ratio of 1,171.43.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Residential Secure Income’s payout ratio is 73.71%.
Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.
