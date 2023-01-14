Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 10,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 11,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

