Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $27.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.57. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49.

Insider Activity

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $100,519.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,099.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,415,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,106,000 after acquiring an additional 46,323 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

