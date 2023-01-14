Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Stock Price Up 10%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 508,533 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 443,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Revelation Biosciences Trading Up 10.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41.

Get Revelation Biosciences alerts:

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences

About Revelation Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:REVB Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 108,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Revelation Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.