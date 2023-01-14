Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Stock Price Up 10%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 508,533 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 443,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Revelation Biosciences Trading Up 10.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41.
Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Revelation Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences
About Revelation Biosciences
Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
