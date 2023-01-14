Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RHUHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Richelieu Hardware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$54.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

RHUHF opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.