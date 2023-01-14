Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Shares Up 0.7%

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,940 ($23.64) and last traded at GBX 1,935 ($23.57). 13,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 13,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,922.50 ($23.42).

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,900.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,998.61. The company has a market capitalization of £119.31 million and a PE ratio of 249.68.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Company Profile

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

