RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $83,365.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,203.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

RingCentral Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $36.26 on Friday. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $182.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 37.31%. The firm had revenue of $509.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

