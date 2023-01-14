Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Tops $821,427.04 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $821,427.04 and $16,993.25 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

