Rocket Pool ETH Trading 23.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,659.60 or 0.07927645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $290.05 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,770 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,502.42815733 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $4,212,626.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

