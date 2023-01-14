Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,084 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NULV. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,776,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,663,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,603,000 after acquiring an additional 605,066 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,375,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 588,799 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,077,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 307,949 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULV stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.