Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $223.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $288.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.35 and a 200 day moving average of $226.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

